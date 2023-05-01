Why it's good luck to see a spider in the morning, but not to sweep it away in the evening

Superstitions and prohibitions play an important role in shaping cultural identity and maintaining cultural continuity. There are many superstitions in Ukrainian culture that are believed to bring good luck and are passed down from generation to generation. UAportal has prepared a guide to some of the most common superstitions in Ukrainian culture that indicate good luck.

According to Ukrainian tradition, it is considered good luck to see a spider in the morning. It is believed that if you see a spider at the beginning of the day, the whole day will be successful. It is also believed that spiders bring wealth and prosperity to the house. These superstitions have their roots in ancient Ukrainian folklore, where spiders were considered to be the protectors of the home.

Ukrainians have a ban on wearing clothes inside out. It is believed that wearing clothes inside out brings bad luck and misfortune. This prohibition is based on the fact that the soul lives in clothes, and it is considered disrespectful to turn them inside out.

It is also believed that it is bad luck to give a knife or any sharp object as a gift, as it is believed to break the relationship between the giver and the recipient.

Finally, Ukrainians believe that if you hear a cuckoo singing, you should turn around three times and make a wish. It is believed that if you do not turn around, the wish will not come true.

Ukrainians also believe that if you sweep your house after sunset, you will sweep away your luck. Ukrainians also believe that if a bird flies into the house, it is a sign of good luck, but only if it flies back out. If it stays in the house, it is a sign of bad luck.

