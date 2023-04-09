Why you shouldn't gift sharp objects and travel on Tuesday

UAportal has prepared an article on the importance of superstitions and prohibitions in shaping cultural identity and preserving cultural continuity in everyday life and family life in Ukraine. Superstitions and prohibitions play an important role in Ukrainian culture, where they are observed both in everyday life and on special occasions.

Ukrainian culture has many superstitions and prohibitions that govern various aspects of everyday life. One of the most common superstitions is the belief that whistling indoors is not allowed. This superstition is believed to bring bad luck, and is often strictly enforced in Ukrainian families.

Another common superstition is the belief that spilling salt is unlucky. It is believed that these superstitions bring conflicts or troubles, and if someone accidentally spills salt, they should throw some over their left shoulder to ward off bad luck.

Many superstitions in Ukrainian culture are associated with holidays and special events. For example, on Easter Sunday, it is customary to bring a basket of food to church to be blessed. It is believed that this food will bring good luck and prosperity to the family in the coming year. On Christmas Eve, Ukrainians observe a strict fast until the first star appears in the sky. This fast is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the family in the coming year.

Prohibitions are also an integral part of Ukrainian culture. For example, there is a belief that it is unlucky to give or receive sharp objects as a gift. It is believed that if you give a knife or scissors, it will lead to a break in the relationship between the giver and the recipient.

Another prohibition in Ukrainian culture is the belief that one should not start a journey on Tuesday or Friday. These days are considered unlucky for traveling, and it is believed that starting a trip on these days will lead to bad luck.

