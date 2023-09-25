Why money should not be kept and carried in the pocket: omens

Throughout history, our ancestors had strong beliefs about the relationship between a person's material condition and his attitude to money. It is interesting that these beliefs also extended to where and how funds should be carried and stored. In this article, we will examine some of these superstitions and provide information on the dos and don'ts of finances.

One of the common beliefs advises not to carry cash in your pocket. From a practical point of view, it is indeed inconvenient to take banknotes out of pockets during transactions or on the go. Moreover, if a hole appears in your pocket, you risk losing money altogether. However, practicality aside, stereotypes warn that carrying cash in your pockets can lead to financial ruin or bankruptcy.

How to properly handle money and keep it? First, it is advisable not to store them all in one place. By keeping your finances flowing, you create an opportunity to grow your wealth. If you decide to regularly carry funds with you, make sure that they are evenly distributed in your wallet or purse and that the banknotes are not bent. In addition, it is recommended to separate the coins in a special compartment to maintain order.

Read also: How to attract financial prosperity with the help of Feng Shui

When it comes to storing money at home, it's best not to leave it by the front door. Corridors are believed to harbor negative energy that can negatively affect your finances. It is also not recommended to keep banknotes in the bedroom. Instead, find a safe and designated place for them in your home.

Another interesting stereotype suggests spending small denominations, leaving larger bills in a wallet or purse. The belief that this practice will bring more income and financial prosperity into your life is that it will bring more funds.

In addition to these practices, there are certain time-related superstitions regarding money. It is not recommended to lend them or participate in financial transactions after sunset. It is also believed that it is better to make purchases during daylight hours. In addition, it is not recommended to lend money to others on Monday and, if possible, it is better to avoid any significant financial transactions on this day.

We will remind you that some items can attract luck and well-being.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!