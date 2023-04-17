The first billionaire author and pseudonymous crime novel: 5 interesting facts about JK Rowling

UAportal prepared an article about five interesting facts about the famous and influential person Joan Rowling. The writer is best known for her series of books about Harry Potter, she won the hearts of millions of readers around the world.

JK Rowling was born in England in 1965 and grew up in Chepstow, Wales. After graduating from Exeter University with a degree in French and Classics, she moved to London to work as a researcher and bilingual secretary. It was while working at Amnesty International that she first got the idea for the Harry Potter series.

The name "JK Rowling" was chosen by her publisher

When Joan first began writing her Harry Potter book series, she did so under the pseudonym "JK Rowling" because her publisher believed that her target audience, young boys, would be more likely to read books written by a male author. The name "J.K. Rowling" was chosen by her publisher as a compromise, as they felt that the initial "J" sounded more gender-neutral.

The first billionaire author

Thanks to the huge success of the Harry Potter book series, Joan became the first author to reach billionaire status. However, she has since lost her billionaire status due to her large charitable donations.

Crime novel under a pseudonym

In 2013, Rowling wrote a crime novel called The Cuckoo's Call under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The book received positive reviews but did not sell very well until it became known that the real author was JK Rowling. After that, the book topped the bestseller lists, proving that a writer's name alone is enough to sell books.

Joan was rejected by several publishers before she found success

Before finding a publisher for her Harry Potter book series, Rowling was rejected by several publishers. In fact, the first publisher to accept her manuscript did so only after their eight-year-old daughter read the first chapter and asked for a sequel.

The writer is a philanthropist

Despite her enormous wealth, Joan is known for her large charitable donations. She founded the charity Lumos, which aims to help children in children's institutions around the world and has also donated millions of pounds to other charitable causes.

