Peperomia: how to properly grow and care for the plant

Peperomia is an ideal choice for beginners and those looking for a low-maintenance houseplant. There are more than 1,500 different species of these plants, so there is a wide variety of shapes, textures, and colors of peperomia leaves. UaPortal tells you how to properly care for it to enjoy the incredible beauty of this flower.

Where to place a pot with peperomia

Some species of the plant native to the tropical jungle grow on trees, while others thrive on the ground. Therefore, it is best to place it in a place with bright, indirect light, because peperomia does not like direct sunlight.

How to plant

Most peperomia plants grow slowly and need to be repotted only every three to four years. Use normal peat-free compost for indoor plants and choose a pot one size larger than the current one. Therefore, leave about 3 cm around the root system.

How to prune

Use clean scissors or wire cutters to remove dead or yellowed leaves. In addition, light pruning can sometimes be done to control the size of the plant.

How to propagate

Peperomia plants are easily propagated by stem cuttings or leaves. To do this, take a shoot that is about 8 cm long. Cut it off just below a knot. Remove the leaves from the lower half of the stem and place it in a jar of water. Change the water every week until roots appear, and then plant the cutting in a pot of compost.

Common problems

Mealybugs are a common pest affecting peperomia plants. Remove them with tweezers if the infestation is small, or use a soap spray or implement biological control.

Yellow lower leaves or leaves with brown edges may indicate insufficient watering. Overwatering can lead to brown roots, yellow and curled leaves, rotten areas, and loss of flowers and leaves. Mold on the soil indicates excessive shading or excessive watering.

