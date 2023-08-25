Foam or mineral wool: what is better to insulate a house

When it comes to choosing insulation materials for different applications, two popular options often come to mind: foam and mineral wool. UaPortal has compared them to help you make the right choice.

Thermal insulation

Foam, also known as expanded polystyrene (EPS), is a lightweight and versatile material. It provides excellent thermal insulation properties, helping to reduce heat loss and maintain a comfortable room temperature. On the other hand, mineral wool, made from natural or synthetic fibres, also provides excellent insulation. However, its higher density contributes to better thermal protection properties.

Video of the day

Fire resistance

Mineral wool is made of a non-combustible material that can withstand high temperatures without emitting toxic gases. In contrast, polystyrene is flammable and can spread fire if not properly treated with fire-fighting agents.

Sound insulation

Both materials have good sound insulation properties. However, mineral wool has a higher sound absorption coefficient, which makes it more effective in reducing noise transmission. It is therefore commonly used for insulation, for example in recording studios or theatres. Foam, while providing good sound insulation, may not be as effective as mineral wool in certain situations.

Moisture resistance

Moisture resistance is an important factor to consider, especially in areas with high humidity or exposure to water. Styrofoam has a closed-cell structure, which makes it resistant to moisture absorption, which prevents the formation of fungi. On the other hand, mineral wool, if not properly protected, can absorb water. However, with the right waterproofing barriers and coatings, it can be used effectively even in damp environments.

Earlier, UaPortal told about five useful life hacks that will help you put your home in order.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!