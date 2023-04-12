Easter 2023: silk flowers and a fabric basket: original ideas for decorating a basket for Easter

There are a few days left until Easter, so if you haven't decided how to decorate or create your Easter basket from scratch, UaPortal has collected some interesting ideas.

Easter basket made of artificial flowers

Silk flowers and ribbon - and your masterpiece is ready.

To decorate the basket you will need:

– Wicker basket with a handle;

– Silk flowers;

– Colored tape;

– Glue gun;

- Nippers.

Instruction:

Video of the day

If you bought artificial flowers connected to each other, cut off the buds with nippers, leaving a small stem on them, with which you can attach the flower to the basket. Apply glue to the stem and insert them into the basket. So you can decorate the whole basket or some parts. Take the ribbon and wrap it around the handle of the basket, securing the ends with glue.

A fabric basket for Easter

This basket does not need to be sewn, it will not take you much time to create it.

To create a basket you will need:

– 1 meter of any fabric;

– 10 meters of cotton filler in the form of a rope;

– Glue gun;

- Wire.

Instruction:

Cut the fabric into strips 2.5 cm wide. Wrap the cotton filler with the fabric around it and secure it with glue.

When all the filler is wrapped with fabric, start twisting it, and fixing it with glue as you go. To make a basket with a diameter of 23 cm, make 10 turns around the center. Having done 10 - "climb" up. Apply glue to the outer edge of the rope and continue. Having reached the 8th row (approximately 13 cm high), secure the edge of the "rope" with glue.

A wire wrapped in the fabric will act as a handle. Attach the finished handle to the basket with glue.

Read also: Patriotic stuffed eggs for Easter - a recipe.

Easter basket made of moss

Such a basket looks unsurpassed and unique.

For manufacturing you will need:

– A small wicker basket with a handle;

– Green moss;

– Glue gun;

- Scissors.

Instruction:

Start by preparing the moss, remove half of it from the package, and divide it into parts. Use hot glue to attach the moss to the outside of the basket. Attach the moss to the inside and outside of the basket handle as well, avoiding contact with the glue with your fingers. Make sure there are no gaps in your basket. If there are, use small pieces of moss to fill them.

When the moss has covered the entire basket, trim it a bit with scissors to create a more uniform coverage. After that, you can start filling the basket. Fill it with Easter goodies.

Also, pay attention to the advice on coloring eggs with berries.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!