Easter 2023: what you must put in the Easter basket and what each product symbolizes

According to tradition, paska, eggs, sausage, cheese, butter, horseradish, and salt are placed in the holiday basket. UaPortal has gathered information about what each product in the Easter basket symbolizes.

Paska is a ritual bread that symbolizes the transition to eternal life, it is the body of Jesus Christ.

Eggs are a symbol of the birth of life, the sun, and resurrection.

Eggs are eggs dyed red. They symbolize the blood that Christ shed for the human race.

Easter eggs - eggs painted with wax. Each ornament has a meaning.

Meat is the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross.

Horseradish symbolizes the bitterness of suffering experienced by the Son of God. It is also a symbol of the unbreakable spirit of a person after confession.

Butter and cheese symbolize God's sacrifice.

Salt symbolizes abundance, the connection between God and man.

The greenery with which we decorate the basket is a symbol of spring and rebirth.

A candle is a light that reminds everyone that Jesus Christ is the light that stands against the darkness of sin.

