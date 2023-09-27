Separating the nonsense from the reality: seven myths about pets

Pets have always been surrounded by myths and superstitions, and cats have been at the center of many of them. However, it's time to dispel these unfounded beliefs and adopt a more rational understanding of these furry companions. Let's take a look at some common pet myths that you shouldn't believe in anymore.

Black cats and bad luck

Contrary to popular belief, black cats do not bring bad luck. There is no scientific evidence linking chronic bad luck to the presence of black cats. This myth originated in the Middle Ages, at a time when rampant prejudice was common.

The ability of cats to always land on their paws

Although cats have excellent reflexes, they do not have supernatural powers. When they fall, they instinctively try to land on their paws, but this does not guarantee a safe fall, especially from a great height.

Cats and babies

In the Middle Ages, people believed that cats could "steal the breath" of babies, leading to their deaths. Modern science, however, attributes these unfortunate deaths to sudden infant death syndrome, not to cats.

The myth of the nine lives

The origin of the idea that cats have nine lives remains a mystery. Although cats are hardy creatures and can endure pain, it is important not to abuse their abilities.

The tail and happiness

There is a common belief that the higher a cat or dog holds its tail, the happier it is. While this may be true for dogs, the correlation is less obvious for cats.

Color perception by dogs

For a long time, it was believed that dogs have poor color perception, seeing the world only in black and white. However, they can distinguish between purple, blue, and yellow, although they see more shades of gray than humans. Their sense of smell plays a more important role in their perception of the world.

Dogs understand mistakes

It is commonly believed that dogs feel shame and learn from their mistakes when they are scolded. However, experts suggest that they can associate punishment with an incident only when they are caught in the act. Over time, the dog's ability to understand the reason for the punishment decreases.

