From Adele to Prince Harry: stars struggling with mental illness

In the glitz and glamour of the celebrity world, it's easy to assume that fame protects people from the dangers of mental illness. However, the reality is far from it. Behind the radiant smiles lies the struggle with depression, anxiety and traumatic experiences that shape their lives. UAportal has gathered five stars who bravely confronted their mental disorders.

Adele

The famous British singer Adele spoke frankly about her struggle with depression. Opening up about her journey, she said that the roots of her struggle go back to her childhood. The death of her beloved grandfather when she was only ten years old affected her emotional state.

Read also: Madonna's family feared the 'worst' when the singer was suddenly admitted to intensive care

Having overcome the first bout of depression, she faced another difficult period after the birth of her first child in 2015. Adele admitted that she felt like an inferior mother, but with resilience and support, she conquered her inner demons, finding joy in her son's growth and embracing her own transformation.

Video of the day

Prince Harry

The loss of his mother, Princess Diana, at a tender age cast a long shadow over Prince Harry's mental health. For many years, he struggled with depression, hiding his grief behind a mask of resilience. However, on the advice of his older brother, Prince William, he took up boxing to give an outlet to his pent-up emotions.

But it wasn't until he sought professional help and began therapy that he experienced a real breakthrough. Today, Prince Harry is a testament to the power of mental health support, having left his depression far behind.

Lady Gaga

The bright appearance of the American singer and Oscar winner Lady Gaga hides a story of turmoil. The overwhelming pressure of fame drove her to the brink, forcing her to take a break from work. By sharing her story openly, she spoke about her struggle with depression, which forced her to seek solace in antidepressants.

With their help, Lady Gaga regained her strength and regained her artistry. Currently, she is thriving as a multifaceted artist, releasing a book, collaborating with famous talents, and finding happiness in her personal life.

Read also: From Lady Gaga to Princess Diana: Five celebrities who struggled with eating disorders

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, famous for her role in the film 50 Shades of Grey, has experienced panic attacks herself. Her anxiety, based on a fear of judgement, often manifested itself during auditions and tests, preventing her from demonstrating her true potential. Through perseverance and self-discovery, she gradually gained control of her anxiety, allowing her talent to shine.

Elton John

The legendary musician Elton John has experienced many mental health issues throughout his illustrious career. From battling bulimia, an eating disorder characterised by excessive eating followed by vomiting, to struggling with drug addiction, Elton John has faced his demons head-on.

We would like to remind you that many actors and singers decide to undergo plastic surgery because it is often a necessity for them. We told how seven famous men adjusted their appearance.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!