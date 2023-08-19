Make-up basics: how to properly prepare your face

Welcome to the world of make-up artistry, where every face is a canvas and every stroke is a creative painting. Whether you are a beginner in the field of makeup or want to improve your techniques, understanding the basics is the first step to creating a flawless look that will highlight your natural beauty.

Start with a clean face

Before applying makeup, it is important to have a clean and moisturised face. Cleanse your skin with a mild toner and then apply a moisturiser suitable for your skin type. This will create a smooth base for your make-up and ensure that it lasts all day.

After cleansing and moisturising, apply a primer to your face. Primer helps to even out skin tone, minimise the appearance of pores and create a smooth surface for foundation. It also contributes to the longevity of make-up.

Choose the right shade of foundation

Finding the perfect shade can be a challenge, especially for beginners. The key is to choose a foundation that matches your skin colour. Different shades should be tested on the jawline or wrist to find the one that blends perfectly with your natural colour.

To apply the foundation evenly on the face, use a brush or a beauty blender. Start from the centre and blend outwards to achieve a natural finish. It is important to blend foundation on the neck to avoid visible lines.

Highlight your eyes with mascara

Mascara is a game changer when it comes to making your eyes pop. It adds volume, length and definition to lashes, instantly making your eyes look more awake and vibrant. Start by curling your lashes with an eyelash curler. Then apply mascara from root to tip in a zigzag motion.

