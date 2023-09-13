Personal hygiene mistakes that most people make

UAportal has prepared three useful tips on personal hygiene rules that most people do not know about. By following these tips, you can ensure proper self-care and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Proper hand washing

One of the most common mistakes people make is not washing their hands thoroughly and frequently enough. To ensure effective hand cleaning, you should use warm water and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Pay attention to all areas of your hands, including the back of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Remember to wash your hands before and after meals, after using the restroom, or after touching surfaces in public places.

Oral hygiene

Neglecting oral hygiene can lead to various dental problems and bad breath. Be sure to brush your teeth at least twice a day, using a fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled brush.

Don't forget to brush your tongue as well, as it can harbor bacteria that cause bad breath. In addition, flossing and using mouthwash daily will help get rid of plaque and bacteria in hard-to-reach places.

Shower and bath

Although taking a shower or bath seems like a simple task, there are common mistakes that can affect your personal hygiene. First, be sure to use clean towels and washcloths to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Secondly, avoid using very hot water, as it can strip the skin of its natural elasticity and cause irritation. Finally, pay attention to areas that are often overlooked, such as behind the ears, under the nails, and between the toes.

