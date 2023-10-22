OPPO Pad 2: what you need to know about the world sensation

In an unexpected move, OPPO has taken its cutting-edge technology beyond China with the introduction of the OPPO Pad 2 to the global market. First unveiled in China in March, this sleek tablet has now made its debut in Singapore and Australia, inviting tech enthusiasts to experience its impressive features and capabilities.

The OPPO Pad 2, known as the OnePlus Pad in some regions, is already gaining attention. However, the one piece of information that remains elusive is the pricing details, making potential buyers eagerly await the official announcement.

Read also: What to expect from the upcoming iPad mini 7

Let's dive into the technical specifications of this wonderful device. The OPPO Pad 2 boasts a large 11.61-inch display with an impressive 2800×2000 pixel resolution, powered by an IPS LCD panel. It features an incredibly smooth user interface thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Above the bright display is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, which is ideal for video calls and selfies. On the back, the main camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor, which guarantees excellent detail in your photos.

OPPO Pad 2 is packed with powerful hardware. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, gaming, and more. The 9510 mAh battery will provide you with power throughout the day, and when it's time to recharge, SuperVOOC fast charging with 67W will help.

Earlier, we told you how to improve the performance of computers with weak processors and low RAM.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!