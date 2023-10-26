Glasses or contact lenses: what to choose for every day

When it comes to choosing between eyeglasses and contact lenses, understanding the key factors can help with making a decision. UAportal has looked into the matter and will cover the main differences between glasses and lenses.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, the choice between glasses and contact lenses is important. Glasses offer a reliable and comfortable option for vision correction, but some people find them uncomfortable due to pressure on the nose and ears.

In contrast, contact lenses, which are worn directly over the eye, usually provide a more natural and comfortable feeling. However, it should be noted that prolonged use can cause discomfort, requiring breaks or switching to glasses to ensure eye health.

Practicality

Comparing practicality and convenience is another important aspect. Eyeglasses are easy to use as you just need to wear them without touching your eyes. They can be put on and taken off quickly, providing instant vision correction. In addition, they offer a wide range of frames that match individual style and can become a fashion accessory.

On the other hand, contact lenses require more effort to put on and take off, as well as regular cleaning and care. Contact lenses offer more freedom of movement, especially during sports or outdoor activities where glasses can get in the way.

Cost

When comparing eyeglasses and contact lenses, cost is an important factor. Glasses usually have a higher initial cost because of the frames and lenses. The actual price depends on the style of frame and type of lenses. However, once purchased, eyeglasses usually last for several years with proper care.

In contrast, contact lenses have a lower initial cost but may require regular replacement depending on the type and how they are used. Additional costs include lens solution, cases, and regular eye exams. Over time, the total cost of contact lenses may exceed the cost of eyeglasses.

Eye health and safety

When choosing between eyeglasses and contact lenses, eye health and safety are critical factors. Glasses act as a physical barrier, providing protection from dust, ultraviolet radiation and environmental irritants. In addition, eyeglasses do not directly touch the eyes, reducing the risk of infection or corneal damage.

Conversely, improper cleaning or prolonged contact lens wear can lead to eye infections, irritations, or more serious complications. Prolonged contact lens wear can potentially limit oxygen access to the eyes, leading to corneal hypoxia. For people with dry eyes, allergies, or working in dusty or hazardous environments, glasses are often a safer and more appropriate choice for vision correction.

