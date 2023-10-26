Samsung's new T9 high-speed external SSD with shock protection: what you need to know

Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation in portable storage technology, the Samsung T9 external SSD drive. This cutting-edge device features a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface that delivers impressive data transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps.

Lightning-fast performance

The Samsung T9 is available in three capacity options: 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. In each variant sequential read speeds soar to an impressive 2000MB/s, providing lightning-fast data access. Sequential write speeds are equally impressive, with the 1TB and 2TB versions reaching 1,950MB/s and the 4TB version reaching 2,000MB/s.

Rugged design with dynamic thermal protection

The T9's exterior is built to withstand the rigors of real-world use. Its rubber casing adorned with a tactile "carbon fiber" pattern offers a unique fabric-like feel.

This sturdy construction isn't just for a tick: the device can withstand drops of up to three meters and won't flinch. It also features Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that protects against overheating, ensuring that your data stays safe and accessible.

Security of the highest level

Samsung pays special attention to security. T9 uses AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect your valuable data from prying eyes. Whether you're using Windows, macOS or Android, this versatile SSD is compatible with a range of operating systems, making it a great choice for users across platforms.

Versatile connectivity options

To enhance usability, the Samsung T9 features cables with USB Type-C-to-C and USB Type-C-to-A connectors. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, offering seamless connectivity for all gadgets.

Affordable storage solutions

Samsung T9 SSDs are competitively priced, making high-speed, high-capacity storage more affordable than ever. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity versions are available in the US for $140, $240, and $440 respectively.

