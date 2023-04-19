Gentle as a cloud: the original recipe for Pavlova dessert

The dessert "Pavlova" is named after the ballerina Anna Pavlova. It has its own story. Some claim that the dish was invented in 1926 by the chef of one of the Wellington hotels where the famous ballerina stayed. The boss liked her performance so much that he decided to make a dessert for her - as light as her pack.

Others insist that the dessert was created in 1935 by the pastry chef of the Esplanade Hotel in Perth, Berta Sasha, who tried the cake and said that it was as airy as Pavlova's ballerina. Be that as it may, dessert is worth preparing.

Ingredients:

For the meringue:

- 4 proteins

- 200 g of sugar

- 2 teaspoons of cornstarch

– 1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar

- 1 bag of vanilla sugar

for the cream:

- 300 ml of 35% fat cream

- 100 g of powdered sugar

for decoration:

- 250 g of strawberries

- 3 kiwis

Method of cooking:

Beat the egg whites to stiff peaks and add the sugar and vanilla, continuing to beat until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Add sifted cornstarch and white wine vinegar to the resulting snow-white mixture and mix.

Heat the oven to 90-100 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with baking paper, and spread the resulting mixture on it in a circle. The edges of the mixture should be higher than the middle.

Bake for 1.5 hours.

Remove the finished meringue from the oven and wait for it to cool completely in an open oven. Then you can remove it from the tray.

Beat cold cream with powdered sugar until soft peaks.

Cover the cooled meringue with whipped cream and decorate the cake with berries or other fruits to taste.

