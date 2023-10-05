UAportal has prepared life hacks that will help you maximize the potential of foil in everyday life. From turning it into improvised funnels to sharpening scissors, we will look at a selection of innovative ideas that will help simplify everyday tasks.

Improvised funnel

Foil can be a handy tool when you need a funnel. You need to shape a piece of foil into a cone, making sure the bottom is narrow enough to fit into the desired container. This makeshift funnel will come in handy for pouring liquids, powders, or small objects.

Sharpen scissors

You can sharpen dull scissors with foil. Fold a piece of foil several times to create several layers. After that, cut the folded foil with dull scissors. The friction between the blades and the foil will help sharpen them.

Polishing silverware

You can restore tarnished silver by lining a container with foil, adding hot water and a tablespoon of salt, and putting it in the solution. Leave it on for a few minutes, then remove and rinse the items. The tarnish will move from the silverware to the foil, and they will look like new.

