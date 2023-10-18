Despite the expense: 5 celebrities who spoil their kids

Being parents often means striving to make children happy and provide for their innermost desires. While most of us have limited funds, celebrities have the oppoptunity to go above and beyond to comfort their little ones. Some have chosen to raise their children modestly, while others let their fortunes speak for themselves.

Jennifer Lopez

Famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez doesn't hold back when it comes to pampering her twins Max and Emma. Despite a busy personal life, she adores her two children, providing them with maximum comfort. For example, her twins sleep on luxurious $600 Egyptian cotton linens.

Lopez threw them a lavish celebration at an upscale Las Vegas restaurant for their tenth birthdays in 2018, she had spent over $7,500.

Beyoncé

It's no surprise that Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of an influential couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, gets extraordinary treatment. Being born in an atmosphere of an unprecedented fame, Blue Ivy is showered with lavish gifts, especially for momentous occasions.

Her parents organized a feast in grand princess style for her first birthday,they gave her an exquisite Barbie doll set with 160 diamonds in white gold - a personalized luxury worth more than $80,000 as a symbol of their love.

David and Victoria Beckham

Famous spouses David and Victoria Beckham try to raise their four children in a strict manner, but they do allow themselves a little extravagance from time to time. Their youngest child Harper enjoys many privileges. David admits that he can rarely refuse her requests, jokingly recounting how his refusal once brought her to tears.

Notable purchases include a 7-foot heart-shaped portrait titled "Daddy Daughter" by a famous English artist, which cost a significant sum of about $600,000.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Suri, the favorite daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is the center of her parents' world. Suri's luxury clothing collection alone is valued at a staggering $3 million dollars.

And for Christmas, she was overjoyed with a $24,000 Victorian playhouse. Equipped with water and electricity, it stands majestically in the family garden, becoming a fairytale haven of childhood memories.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spare no effort to spoil their daughter Stormi. Apart from the fancy outfit, Stormi boasts of an astounding collection of on-trend shoes. Even at a young age, she was spotted wearing a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers designed personally for her.

Demonstrating a favor that is not limited to appearance, Travis surprised Stormi with an extravagant chair worth $25,000, showing his penchant for extravagance in an unexpected way.

