Not all days you can cut your hair: how it can affect your health

Hair, according to esoteric beliefs, preserves human energy. Therefore, it is very important to consider certain signs before visiting a hairdresser. It is believed that these recommendations, although steeped in superstition, have an impact on a person's well-being.

One common belief is that you should avoid cutting your hair in the evening or after sunset. It is believed that this can deplete a person's vitality. It is also recommended to cut your hair in someone else's house with caution, as there is a risk that the strands will be used in magical rituals.

Astrological factors also play an important role. It is not recommended to get a haircut during the waning moon or on full moon days. It is believed that a haircut during these phases will lead to excessive hair growth. In addition, lunar and solar eclipses are considered unfavorable times because they weaken the body.

The days of the week also matter. For example, a haircut on Sunday is believed to attract bad luck and financial losses. It is also considered bad luck to cut your hair the day before your birthday.

Another warning concerns cutting your own hair. It is believed that this can lead to financial problems and difficulties in relationships.

Finally, it is not recommended that close relatives change each other's haircuts. According to beliefs, this can shorten a person's life and deprive them of happiness.

