Don't throw it away: alternative uses for your toothbrush

UAportal has prepared an article about alternative uses for an old toothbrush. There are many ways to find a new purpose for it - from home care to personal hygiene.

Use for cleaning

One of the practical uses of an old toothbrush is to use it for cleaning. Its small bristles and compact size make it ideal for reaching hard-to-reach places and cleaning out dirt. It can be used to clean small areas such as bathroom tiles and tap crevices.

DIY crafts

Another use for an old toothbrush is in crafts. The bristles can be used for various techniques, such as splashing paint, creating a special texture or applying glue evenly. You can use your toothbrush to create unique patterns on canvas, ceramics or even furniture.

Personal hygiene and care

Don't throw away your old toothbrush! It can still be useful for personal care. The delicate bristles are ideal for exfoliating lips, cleaning nails or combing hair.

Gardening and plant care

Surprisingly, an old toothbrush can be useful for gardening and plant care. The bristles can be used to easily clean the leaves of plants, removing dust and other dirt. It can also be used to apply fertilisers or pesticides to specific areas without harming the rest of the plants.

