Foods that should not be consumed with coffee

UAportal has prepared a list of foods to avoid while enjoying coffee. Find out important information about what to avoid, as well as alternative options that can complement your coffee.

Avoid spicy foods

Eating spicy foods with coffee can cause discomfort and digestive problems. Spicy foods can lead to an increase in stomach acidity, which worsens the effect of coffee's natural acidity.

It is better to avoid foods such as hot peppers, hot sauces, and heavily seasoned dishes while enjoying a cup of coffee. If you choose lighter options, you can avoid discomfort and interference with the pleasant taste of coffee.

Be careful with dairy products

Many people like to add milk or cream to their coffee, but care should be taken when consuming dairy products. This is especially important for those who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy products. The combination of dairy and coffee can lead to digestive problems such as bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort.

To enjoy the creamy flavor of coffee without the potential digestive issues, choose non-dairy alternatives. Almond, soy, or oat milk can provide a similar flavor.

Limit citrus consumption

Consuming citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons around the same time as you drink coffee can interfere with iron absorption. Iron is an important mineral responsible for transporting oxygen in the body. Therefore, it is better to consume citrus fruits separately from coffee to ensure maximum absorption of nutrients.

