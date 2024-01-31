Awarded by the Queen: 5 interesting facts about Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith, best known for her remarkable role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, has had a legendary career spanning several decades. Although her immense popularity and success are well known, some intriguing facts about this actress may surprise you. UAportal has prepared a few facts from her life.

Overcoming initial resistance

Like many great stories, Maggie had a difficult beginning. She was born in Ilford, England, on December 28, 1934, and her parents did not initially support her acting ambitions. Despite their lack of enthusiasm, Maggie pursued her dreams, even though her mother doubted her chances of success because of her appearance.

Fighting cancer

While embodying the image of Professor McGonagall, Maggie also fought a personal battle with breast cancer. Diagnosed at the age of 73, she underwent extensive treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Despite the challenges, she demonstrated incredible resilience and determination, completing her scenes with unwavering strength.

A treasure trove of awards

Maggie's talent and dedication have earned her numerous awards throughout her brilliant career. Her collection of prestigious awards includes four Emmy Awards, seven BAFTA Awards, a Tony Award, and two Academy Awards.

In addition, she has won three Golden Globes, six awards for Best Actress at the Evening Standard Theater Awards, and five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

A family legacy in acting

Maggie's influence goes beyond her achievements. Both of her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, followed in her footsteps and pursued acting careers. Although the actress never pushed them in this direction, she supported and encouraged their choice, nurturing the family tradition in the performing arts.

Recognition from royalty

Maggie's contribution to the entertainment industry has not only captivated audiences but has also been recognized by the highest echelons of society. In 1989, Queen Elizabeth II knighted her and granted her the title of Dame Margaret Natalie Smith, CBE. This prestigious title further cemented her status as a true icon.

