Reliable protection for your smartphone screen: the pros and cons of a hydrogel film

The hydrogel film provides additional protection against scratches, dust, dirt and moisture, but it has its drawbacks. UAportal has prepared a detailed overview of the pros and cons of this method of protecting your display.

Advantages of hydrogel film for smartphones:

More reliable screen protection

The hydrogel film provides reliable protection of the smartphone screen from scratches, cracks and other damage that may occur due to daily use or accidental drops.

Self-healing

A significant advantage of the hydrogel film is its ability to self-heal from minor scratches and scuffs, which keeps the screen smooth and clear for a long time.

Good transparency and high touch sensitivity

The hydrogel film has excellent transparency, allowing the screen to remain crisp and bright. In addition, it does not degrade the sensitivity of the screen, providing a smooth and accurate touch response.

Cons of hydrogel films for smartphones:

More difficult to install

Installing a hydrogel film on a smartphone display can be a complex process that requires precise application and careful alignment to prevent air bubbles or displacement on the screen. Incorrect installation can negatively affect the appearance and functionality of the film.

Limited durability

While a hydrogel film provides good protection against minor scratches, it may not be as durable as other screen protectors or glass. Over time, the film becomes more susceptible to wear and tear, especially if it is subjected to frequent and severe damage.

There may be a decrease in screen clarity

In some cases, a hydrogel film may slightly affect the clarity of the screen image. Although it provides high transparency, there may still be some loss of sharpness or brightness compared to a screen without the film.

