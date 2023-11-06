The mystical meaning of honey that few people know about: the secrets of the sweet product

The belief in honey's ability to ward off misfortune permeates many cultures. From ancient traditions to modern folklore, honey is revered as a harbinger of both great adversity and unrivaled success.

Daily video

To harness the positive energy associated with honey, it is recommended that you store it in a clear jar proudly displayed in a prominent place in your home. In this way, you can attract abundance and prosperity to your home.

Breaking a jar of honey portended unpleasant conflicts between spouses or lovers, if it was done by a woman. If broken by a man - portended trouble in matters of the heart.

Read also: Three things you can not do to not lose luck

Likewise, if children were responsible for breaking the jug, it was believed that it would lead to significant disputes between their parents. Accidentally soiling clothes with honey indicated possible financial losses, and a tablecloth or kitchen table smeared with honey indicated trouble in the family.

If someone accidentally smeared honey on his hair, it was believed that it attracted wealth and prosperity to him. On the other hand, buying bitter and unpalatable honey was considered a bad omen for business endeavors.

We would like to remind you that bans and prejudices in Ukraine have played a significant role in the formation of the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common prejudices and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian household and family life.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!