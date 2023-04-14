Honey and black tea: a recipe for Easter punch in the Balkan style

Punch is an alcoholic or non-alcoholic cocktail made from fruit, wine, spices, and sugar. The drink was brought from India to Great Britain at the beginning of the 17th century. Later, it began to be prepared in other countries.

Try the Balkan-style Easter punch with honey and black tea, which gives the drink an unusual taste.

To prepare punch, you will need:

- Dry red wine - 750 ml

– Black tea – 10 g

- Water - 250 ml

- Cloves - 1 pc.

- Lemon - 1/2 pc.

- Honey

Brew the tea for 10 minutes. Strain.

In a saucepan, mix the wine, tea, and cloves and heat until the first bubbles appear. Remove the pan from the heat.

Pour the punch into glasses, add a slice of lemon, and 1 tsp. Honey You can drink it both hot and cold.

