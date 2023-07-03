Manipulation and rudeness: traits in women that repel men the most

In relationships, understanding and harmony can sometimes be difficult because of certain behaviours and personality traits. Although these traits can be annoying and even frightening, it is important to understand their impact. UAportal has collected some behavioural traits that annoy men.

Lack of self-confidence and self-destruction

Women who constantly underestimate themselves in comparison to men often do more harm than good. Some women use this approach to demonstrate submissiveness to their partners, but it usually only attracts manipulators and tyrants. Psychologically mature men are repulsed by such behaviour and prefer to be with women who have a healthy self-esteem and consider themselves equal.

Lack of respect and rudeness

Tactlessness and lack of respect for others are qualities that men find unattractive in women. Rudeness and inattention are not the best thing for either a person or their partner. No man wants to feel embarrassed by the behaviour of his other half.

Crossing boundaries

Men despise it when women invade their privacy by going through their personal belongings, such as phones, in search of compromising information. Such intrusion is unacceptable, especially at the beginning of a relationship when both parties are still forming their individual worlds. Such actions can only lead to failure.

Manipulative behaviour

When women use manipulation to make men feel obligated or indebted, it can lead to resentment and dissatisfaction. A woman who conducts herself with dignity, self-control, and grace is more likely to inspire chivalrous behaviour in a man without the need for manipulation.

Excessive vulgarity

Although intimacy is an essential part of a relationship, men usually prefer their female partners to maintain an appropriate level of modesty in public. Too revealing outfits, plunging necklines, and very short skirts can seem vulgar and make a man feel uncomfortable.

Attacks on friends

Men value their circle of friends and acquaintances, and open confrontation or hostility towards them creates tension. Instead of openly expressing dissatisfaction with your friends, it is important to show patience and understanding in their presence. Concerns can be addressed privately and respectfully.

Obsession

Public displays of possessiveness, when a woman constantly clings to her partner, can be unpleasant. It gives the impression that she considers him her property, which can cause irritation and discomfort for the man.

