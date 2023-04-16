Love horoscope for April 17-23: good luck for three zodiac signs

UAportal has prepared a relationship horoscope for the week of April 17-23. The planets will affect the love relationships of the three zodiac signs.

Aquarius

He gives everyone a sense of freedom during love. With their eccentric tendencies, Aquarians will take risks to find true love or a romantic adventure that other signs may shy away from out of fear or doubt.

This is a sign that encourages you to think outside the box when it comes to romance. The current position of the Sun in Aquarius means that now is the best time to express yourself creatively and find potential partners who share the same values as you.

Ibex

They tend to value practicality rather than flights of fancy when considering issues such as relationships or partnerships. This makes them particularly suitable for long-term commitments, as they are not afraid to put in a lot of effort if necessary!

At this time, the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn, which means that any new connections made now have a solid foundation. Later, further development may occur at the will of both parties.

Pisces

Pisces represents the intuitive connection between two people in a relationship. This can lead to meaningful conversations at times like this when Venus is here!

Be careful though, as Pisces can represent emotional confusion. Make sure both parties are clear about what each wants out of the relationship.

