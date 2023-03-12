Love horoscope for 13-19 March: who is waiting for love adventures

UAportal has prepared a horoscope about love and relationships based on the position of the planets on 13-19 March. This week, Mars is in Aries, Venus is in Taurus, and Mercury is in Gemini.

Aries

This week, the stars say Mars is in Aries. This sign will experience passionate and loving connections with others more than usual.

Pay attention to your intuition as it can lead to a powerful connection. This is a great time to take the initiative in any relationship that is important to you.

Taurus

The forecast for this sign promises security and intimacy. Taurus can expect increased security and intimacy this week thanks to Venus in their sign.

Video of the day

Read also: Lunar hairstyle calendar for March 2023

This means that everything related to relationships and partnerships should be especially positive - both romantic and platonic! You may also experience more trust or understanding with the people around you during this time.

Gemini

Mercury's move into Gemini promises exciting opportunities for Gemini this week when it comes to love and relationships! You may feel more expressive than usual.

Be sure to take advantage of this energy by taking risks or trying new things with other people. If there's someone special you've been thinking about, now is the time to take the first step!

Earlier, astrologers told us how men from the first half of the zodiac signs, from Aries to Virgo, and the second half, from Libra to Pisces, show their love.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!