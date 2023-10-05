UAportal has prepared this article to provide practical advice on how to replace harmful sugar with healthier alternatives. By incorporating these options into your diet, you can enjoy sweets while taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Natural sweeteners

One of the best options for replacing unhealthy sugars is to use natural sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup. These sweeteners are less processed and contain beneficial nutrients.

They can be used in a variety of recipes, such as in baked goods or as an addition to yogurt or oatmeal. However, it is important to remember that even natural sweeteners should be consumed in moderation.

Stevia

Another healthy alternative to sugar is stevia, a plant-based sweetener with zero calories. Stevia is much sweeter than sugar, so only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired sweetness.

It can be used in beverages, desserts, and even in cooking. Stevia is also available in liquid form, making it easy to add to your favorite recipes.

Coconut sugar

Coconut sugar is derived from the sap of the coconut palm and has a rich caramel flavor. It can be used as a sugar substitute in a 1:1 ratio in most recipes. Coconut sugar also contains small amounts of nutrients such as iron, zinc, and potassium.

Dates

Dates are naturally sweet and can be used in baked goods or as a sweetener in smoothies and desserts. They also contain fiber and essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium. To use dates as a sugar substitute, you simply mix them with a little water to get a paste-like consistency.

Artificial sweeteners

Sucralose or aspartame provides sweetness without the added calories and can be used in a variety of foods and beverages. However, it is important to note that some people may have sensitivities or allergy reactions to artificial sweeteners, so it is best to use them in moderation and consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

