The best adventure series of 2018-21 will absorb the attention of viewers

Adventure series have become a popular genre among viewers due to their exciting plots and thrilling action scenes. UAportal has prepared a list of the best adventure series that were released in the period from 2018 to 2021.

Lost in Space

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Science fiction / Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 45 minutes per episode, 3 seasons, 28 episodes

Year: 2018-2021

Producer: Irwin Allen Productions, Legendary Television

Nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour).

The series tells the story of the Robinson family, who set out to colonize a new planet, but their ship goes off course and they find themselves on an unknown planet.

The Mandalorian

IMDB rating: 8.8/10

Genre: Science fiction / Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 30-50 minutes per episode, 2 seasons, 16 episodes

Year: 2019-2020

Producer: Lucasfilm, Golem Creations

The series won seven Emmy Awards in 2020, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half Hour), and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour).

The series, set in the Star Wars universe, tells the story of a lone bounty hunter who is hired to protect a valuable object known as the "Child."

The Witcher

IMDB rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 47-67 minutes per episode, 1 season, 8 episodes

Year: 2019

Producer: Netflix

Nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Based on the book series of the same name, the series tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who navigates a world filled with magical creatures and political intrigue.

Lock and Key

IMDB rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 47-56 minutes per episode, 1 season, 10 episodes

Year: 2020

Producer: IDW Entertainment, Circle of Confusion

Nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

After the murder of their father, three siblings move to a mysterious mansion where they discover magical keys that give them special powers.

Shadow and Bone

IMDB rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 48-59 minutes per episode, 1 season, 8 episodes

Year: 2021

Producer: 21 Laps Entertainment, Netflix

Based on the book series of the same name, the series tells the story of Alina Starkova, a young soldier who discovers that she has the ability to summon light and must navigate the situation.

