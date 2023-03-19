The best adventure movies released between 2015 and 2019

UAportal has prepared a list of the best adventure films released between 2015 and 2019. They will impress with fascinating stories, amazing visual effects, and unique characters.

The Revenant

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Genre: Drama, Adventure

Country: USA. Duration: 156 minutes. Year: 2015

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

The film tells the true story of Hugh Glass, a fur trapper who, after being mauled by a bear, is left for dead in the wilderness and forced to find his way back to safety, facing difficult obstacles along the way. With its stunning cinematography and suspenseful music, The Revenant will take you on an unforgettable adventure full of suspense and excitement.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Genre: action, adventure, fantasy

Country: USA. Duration: 129 minutes. Year: 2017

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales takes us back to the world created by Walt Disney with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). In the fifth installment of the movie, Captain Jack must fight his old enemy Salazar (Javier Bardem), who has escaped from the Devil's Triangle with a team of the undead who have decided to kill all the pirates at sea, including Jack himself!

With the help of Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina Smith (Kaya Scodelario), Jack must find the Trident of Poseidon, which has tremendous power when used correctly, otherwise, he faces certain death at the hands of Salazar! This exciting adventure did not leave the audience indifferent and caused a lot of laughter throughout the movie!

Mad Max: Fury Road

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Genre: action, adventure

Country: Australia. Duration 120 minutes. Year: 2015

Director: George Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road tells the story of Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa in an attempt to escape the tyrannical leader's oppressive rule in the post-apocalyptic Australian desert. With thrilling action sequences and stylish visuals, this movie provides an exhilarating ride through a dangerous territory populated by some truly terrifying villains.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Genre: Adventure

Country: USA / Great Britain / Canada / New Zealand / Australia

Duration: 116 min. Year: 2017

Directed by James Gunn

Following up on 2014's Guardians Of The Galaxy, our hero Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) struggles with his identity as he desperately tries to understand his mysterious true origins! Along with Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket against the evil forces that threaten their existence!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Genre: adventure, comedy, family, fantasy

Country: USA. Duration 119 min. Year 2017

Directed by Jake Kasdan

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follows four teenagers find themselves caught up in a Jumanji game where they become avatars of different characters to complete a mission before time runs out. This movie offers appealing moments as well as exciting adventures that last until the very end. Don't miss this fun family movie!

