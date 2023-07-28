UAportal has prepared a list of the most exciting post-apocalyptic movies. These films were released in theaters between 2018 and 2021.

"IO"

IMDB rating: 4.7/10

Genre: sci-fi, post-apocalyptic

Country of production: USA

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Main producer: Mandalay Pictures

The movie IO is set in the future, where the Earth's atmosphere has become toxic, forcing the remnants of humanity to seek refuge in space. The movie tells the story of Sam, a young scientist who seeks to find a way to survive on an inhospitable planet. However, when a mysterious stranger named Mike arrives, Sam's beliefs are challenged and she is forced to make a life-changing decision about her future and the future of humanity.

"The Robot's Child"

IMDB rating: 6.7/10

Genre: post-apocalyptic

Country of production: Australia

Duration: 1 hour 54 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Main producer: Southern Light Films

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where human civilization has collapsed and a benevolent artificial intelligence known as "Mother" is raising a young girl simply known as "Daughter" in an underground shelter. As the Daughter grows up, she begins to take an interest in the outside world and question her reality.

"Platform"

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Genre: post-apocalyptic, horror

Country of production: Spain

Duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Main producer: Basque Films

The film is set in a dystopian future where prisoners are held in vertical cells and food is delivered to them via a descending platform. The lower the level, the less food is left for the prisoners, leading to a brutal struggle for survival. A new inmate who quickly realizes the harsh realities of the system, Goreng meets both allies and adversaries as he attempts to challenge the system and bring about change.

"Train to Busan 2: The Peninsula"

IMDB rating: 5.5/10

Genre: post-apocalyptic

Country of production: South Korea

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Lead producer: RedPeter Films

The film takes place after the zombie apocalypse that devastated South Korea. The movie tells the story of a former soldier, Jung-seok, who returns to the quarantined peninsula to pick up a valuable cargo. However, he finds himself in a group of survivors fighting against zombies and human hunters.

"The Maze Runner: The Cure for Death"

IMDB rating: 6.3/10

Genre: post-apocalyptic, fantasy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Year of production: 2018

Main producer: Gotham Group

The film takes place in a world devastated by a deadly virus known as The Outbreak. The protagonist Thomas sets out on a mission to rescue his friend Minho from the WCKD organization, which is trying to find a cure for the virus by experimenting on immune teenagers.

