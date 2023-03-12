The Best Historical Films of 2018-21: Get Immersed in a Fascinating Story

UAportal has prepared a selection of the best historical films released between 2018 and 2021. With an IMDB rating of 7.5 to 10, these films will take you on a journey through time that will definitely leave you wanting more.

1. Dunkirk (2018)

This British war drama directed by Christopher Nolan tells the story of Operation Dynamo, one of the most daring rescue missions in the history of World War II. With an IMDB rating of 8.0 out of 10, this film has won 3 Academy Awards, including Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing.

Genre: Drama; Country: United Kingdom; Length: 106 minutes; Year: 2018; Producer: Emma Thomas.

2. Roma (2018)

Directed by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, the Mexican drama tells the story of Cleo, a housekeeper who works for a wealthy family living in Mexico City in the 1970s. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won three, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.

IMDB rating: 8.1 out of 10; Genre: Drama; Country: Mexico; Length: 135 minutes; Year: 2018; Producer: Nicolas Celis.

3. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury in this biographical music film about his life with Queen and their performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, seen by millions of people around the world.

IMDB Rating: 8/10; Genre: Biography, Musical, Drama; Country: United Kingdom; Length: 134 minutes; Year made: 2018

4. The Irishman (2019)

This epic crime drama by Martin Scorsese tells the story of Frank Sheeran, an Irish-American mob hitman who worked with some of the most famous figures in American history, including Jimmy Hoffa and Robert F. Kennedy. Featuring an all-star cast led by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, this film is a must see!

IMDB Rating: 8.7; Genre: Biography; Country: USA; Length: 209 minutes; Year: 2019; Producer: Martin Scorsese

5. Schindler's List (1993)

Winner of all Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this three-dimensional drama directed by Steven Spielberg depicts the horrors of the Holocaust through the story of a German businessman who took thousands of Jewish people who worked for his factory.

