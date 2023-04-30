The best disaster movies of 2017-21: the picture is fascinating

Disaster movies have always been popular with moviegoers. The thrill of seeing a city or even a whole planet destroyed and heroes fighting against all odds to save humanity will never become obsolete. UAportal has prepared an article about the best disaster movies made in the period from 2017 to 2021.

Geostorm

IMDB rating: 5.3/10

Genre: Disaster

Country: USA

Duration: 109 min.

Year: 2017

Producer: Dean Devlin

"Geostorm is a science fiction thriller set in the near future. After a series of natural disasters caused by climate change, governments around the world come together to create a network of satellites that monitor the weather. But when the system malfunctions, a satellite engineer must race against time to prevent a global geostorm that could wipe out humanity.

Robbery in a hurricane

IMDB rating: 5.1/10

Genre: Disaster

Country: USA

Duration: 103 min.

Year: 2018

Producer: Rob Cohen

"The Hurricane Heist is a disaster action movie set in Alabama during a catastrophic hurricane. A group of thieves plan to rob the treasury by taking advantage of the chaos caused by the hurricane. However, a meteorologist and a treasury agent team up to stop them before they can escape with the money.

Greenland

IMDB rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Disaster

Country: USA

Duration: 119 min.

Year: 2020

Producer: Gerard Butler

"Greenland is a disaster movie that looks at the aftermath of a comet colliding with the Earth. The story follows the journey of a family trying to reach a secret military bunker in Greenland, one of the few places on the planet that will be spared from the impact.

How it ends

IMDB rating: 5.0/10

Genre: Disaster

Country: USA

Running time: 113 min.

Year: 2018

Producer: Paul Schiff

"How It Ends" is a post-apocalyptic disaster movie that follows the journey of a man trying to find the father of his pregnant girlfriend. When the world collapses as a result of a mysterious cataclysm, the protagonist must cross a dangerous and chaotic landscape full of looters, gangs, and other dangers to reunite with his beloved.

Skyscraper

IMDB rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Disaster

Country: USA

Duration: 102 min.

Year: 2018

Producer: Beau Flynn

"Skyscraper" is an action movie about a former FBI agent who must save his family from a burning skyscraper. The building is the tallest in the world and is located in Hong Kong, which makes the task even more difficult. With his family's lives at stake, the protagonist must go through a fiery inferno to save them.

