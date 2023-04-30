The best movies for family viewing: spend time with your loved ones

This article tells about the five best movies that are ideal for family viewing. UAportal has prepared this article to help readers find the best movies to watch with their loved ones.

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Length: 96 min.

Year: 2009

Producer: Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

"Up is a heartwarming film about an elderly widower named Carl who is about to fulfill his lifelong dream of traveling to South America by tying thousands of helium balloons to his house. However, he soon discovers that he has a stowaway, a boy named Russell, who wants to help him on his adventure. Together they face all sorts of difficulties and adventures, including an encounter with a talking dog named Doug and a rare bird named Kevin.

Puzzle

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 95 min.

Year: 2015

Producer: Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

"Puzzle is a brilliant movie that takes viewers on a journey inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley. The movie focuses on the emotions that control all her thoughts and actions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. When Joy and Sadness are accidentally sucked from their headquarters into the far corners of Riley's mind, they must find their way back before it's too late.

Superfamily

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Animation, action, adventure

Country: USA

Length: 115 min.

Year: 2004

Producer: Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

"The Incredibles" is an exciting movie about a family of superheroes who have to retire to save the world from a dangerous villain named Syndrome. In the movie, Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible), his wife Helen (Elastigirl), and their children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack fight evil robots, save innocent citizens and learn to work as a team.

Beastopolis

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Length: 108 min.

Year: 2016

Producer: Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios

"Animalopolis is a clever and humorous film set in a world where animals have evolved to live in a modern, civilized society. When a young rabbit named Judy Hopps becomes the first rabbit cop in the city of Zootopia, she must team up with a cunning fox named Nick Wilde to solve a mysterious case of missing predators.

Paddington's Adventure

IMDB rating: 7.2

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: United Kingdom, France

Length: 95 min.

Year: 2014

Producer: Heyday Films, StudioCanal

"Paddington's Adventure is a charming movie about a young bear cub from Peru who travels to London in search of a new home. Arriving at Paddington Station, he meets Brown. The Brown family takes him in and helps him navigate the life of the big city. However, everything changes when an evil taxidermist sets out to catch Paddington and add him to his collection.

