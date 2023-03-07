Best detective films of the 2010s: no one expected such a plot

UAportal has prepared a list of the best detective films released between 2010 and 2015 with an IMDB rating from 7.5 to 10. These films offer exciting adventures as detectives try to solve cases that seem unsolvable.

Inception

IMDB rating – 8.8; Genre – action, thriller, science fiction; Country: USA; Duration – 148 minutes; Year – 2010; Director – Christopher Nolan.

This movie follows Dom Cobbe (Leonardo DiCaprio), a thief who uses dream-sharing technology to steal secrets from his victims by infiltrating their dreams. As the plot twists and turns, Cobb has to deal with the consequences of his actions when he is forced to do one last job for a mysterious employer who wants him to do corporate espionage instead of stealing.

Sherlock Holmes

IMDB rating - 7.6; Genre - adventure; Country – UK/USA; Duration – 128 minutes; Year – 2009; Directed by Guy Ritchie.

Robert Downey Jr. plays Sherlock Holmes in this adaptation based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories about Britain's most famous fictional detective. He teams up with Dr. Watson (Jude Law) to defeat Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong), who plans to terrorize London using the dark magical powers he has, but never explains how he got them or why. wants to terrify the people of London.

Prisoners

IMDB rating – 8.1; Genre – crime, drama, mystery; Country – USA/Canada; Duration – 153 minutes; Year – 2013; Director – Denis Villeneuve.

This film tells the story of two families whose lives are turned upside down after their young daughters went missing during a Thanksgiving dinner at their home near Philadelphia. Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), Anna Dover's father, takes it upon himself to track down the kidnapper without informing the police or the FBI. As the investigation progresses, more questions arise than answers: what really happened? Who was behind it? And why was it done?

Law Abiding Citizen

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the 2009 thriller follows the story of Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler), who vows revenge against prosecutor Nick Rice, played by Jamie Foxx, after learning the murderer of his family got away with crime due to corruption. Even though Clyde has already been convicted, he will stop at nothing until he gets what he wants from those involved.

This 109-minute film was shot primarily in the United States, but Canada and Germany were also used for filming.

Now You See Me

IMDB rating – 7.7/10; Genre – thriller, crime; Country – USA; Duration – 115 minutes; Release year – 2013; Directed by Louis Letterier.

This action-packed film tells the story of four talented magicians known as the Four Horsemen, who use their skills to create amazing illusions and also plan elaborate heists that surprise audiences! As they become more successful in these daring heists, it raises the suspicions of the law enforcement officers, who are desperate to find out how they do it before things get out of hand!

