The best anime films that will surprise you with the plot

Anime films have gained great popularity in recent years due to the unique combination of animation styles and fascinating storylines. UAportal has prepared a selection of five best anime films according to IMDB ratings.

1. Weathering with You

IMDB rating: 8,3

Weather Child is a 2019 Japanese animated romantic fantasy film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. It tells the story of high school student Hodaki Morishima, who escapes from his home on an isolated island in Tokyo and befriends Hina Amano, a girl who can manipulate the weather. The film is 112 minutes long.

2. Your name

IMDB rating: 8.4

Your Name is a 2016 Japanese animated supernatural romance film directed by Makoto Shinkai and based on the novel of the same name. The film tells the story of two teenagers living in different parts of Japan: Mitsuha Miyamizu, who lives in a rural town in Gifu Prefecture, and Taki Tachibana, who lives in the bustling Shibuya district of Tokyo. The film is 106 minutes long.

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

IMDB rating: 8

Demon Slayer is a 2019 Japanese anime series created by Ufotable based on the manga series of the same name by Koyohar Gotouge. It tells the story of a young man named Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a demon slayer after his family is brutally murdered by demons and his younger sister Nezuko turns into one herself. The series has a running time of 26 minutes per episode.

4. Spirited away

IMDB rating 9

Spirited Away is a 2001 Japanese animated fantasy film written by Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Studio Ghibli for Tokuma Shoten, Nippon Television Network, Dentsu, Buena Vista Home Entertainment, Toho and distributed by Toho Company Ltd. The film tells the story of Chihiro in an enchanted spirit world ruled by Yubaba. Her parents are transformed into pigs after an encounter with the perfume while exploring an abandoned amusement park on a family outing to visit their new home before moving in permanently. The film has a running time of 125 minutes.

5. Howl's Moving Castle

IMDB rating 8

The Walking Castle is a 2004 Japanese animated fantasy film directed by Hayao Miyazaki and based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. The film tells the story of Sophie Hatter, who is trapped in a spell that makes her appear old beyond her years when she meets Howl Pendragon, a mysterious wizard who lives in a castle. The castle moves with the help of powerful magic spells and two servants - the fire demons Calcifer and Markle. The film is 119 minutes long.

