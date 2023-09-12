Better than coffee: three drinks to start the morning with

UAportal has prepared a list of three drinks that are ideal for starting the morning. They not only give you a boost of energy for the whole day, but also bring health benefits. Including these drinks in your daily diet can boost energy and improve overall health.

Green tea

It is rich in antioxidants and contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which gives a slight boost of energy without creating unpleasant sensations. In addition, green tea has numerous health benefits, including improved brain function, weight loss, and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Lemon water

Starting the day with a glass of warm lemon water is refreshing and invigorating. Lemon water improves digestion, increases water balance and supports the immune system. It also contains a large amount of vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the body and protect it from many diseases.

Beetroot juice

It contains important nutrients such as iron, folate, and nitrates and has been shown to improve performance during exercise and speed up blood circulation. Regular consumption can also help lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.

