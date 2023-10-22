Lenovo presents an affordable gaming monitor with 2K resolution: Legion R27q

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the Legion R27q, offering gamers an affordable yet functional solution.

The heart of this gaming monitor is a 27-inch LCD display featuring FastIPS technology, delivering crisp QHD resolution and an astounding 165Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to a brilliant 180Hz.

Gamers will appreciate the adjustable GTG (grayscale to grayscale) response time that ranges from 1 to 5 milliseconds, ensuring minimal input lag in dynamic gaming scenarios.

The Legion R27q features exceptional color reproduction. It covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and an impressive 99% of sRGB, making it a great choice for gamers who demand vivid images.

Lenovo has also integrated HDR400 extended dynamic range support, which enhances the visual experience. The monitor also features EyeSafe 2.0 eye protection technology to take care of your eye health during long gaming sessions.

With HDMI 2.1 ports, the monitor easily connects to the latest gaming consoles and PCs for compatibility with them. A headphone jack improves sound quality, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves in the gaming world.

Ergonomics are not left out as the Legion R27q comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the height, tilt and swivel, ensuring that you can find the perfect viewing angle for your gaming needs.

It's good to note that Lenovo has positioned this gaming monitor at an attractive price point, making it accessible to a wide audience. The Legion R27q will be available on the Chinese market on October 23 at a competitive price of 1,099 yuan ($150).

