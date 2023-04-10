Lavender and ammonia: effective life hacks to fight mold

Even the neatest housewife can encounter mold in the house. This problem appears due to the high humidity in the room. First, it is necessary to eliminate the very cause of the appearance of mold, because no matter how much you fight with it, it will appear again and again.

Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil not only has a pleasant aroma but also effectively fights mold. To prepare an anti-mold mixture based on lavender, take 200 ml. of water and add 15 drops of lavender essential oil. Apply to mold and wait 15 to 30 minutes. depending on the degree of pollution. Tea tree oil will also help to effectively clean mold.

Ammonia

If there is a lot of molds, ammonia will help in the fight against it. To prepare a mixture based on ammonia, mix equal parts of ammonia and water. First, put on gloves and respiratory protection. Treat the mold with the mixture and leave for 1-1.5 hours. Wash off the mold residue.

Hydrogen peroxide

Peroxide will help remove mold quickly. Apply undiluted peroxide to areas affected by mold. Leave for 15 minutes and wash off.

