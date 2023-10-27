Laminate or parquet: which is better for your home

When choosing between parquet and laminate flooring, understanding the key features and differences is essential. In this article, UAportal will tell you about the distinctive aspects of these two options to help you make an informed decision.

Composition

Parquet and laminate flooring differ in their composition: natural wood is used in parquet, and laminate is a synthetic material that imitates the appearance of wood. This fundamental difference affects their aesthetics, cost, and installation options.

Durability

When it comes to durability, hardwood flooring has an advantage. It is more resistant to wear, scratches, and moisture, making it ideal for homes with pets and children.

Laying methods

The installation methods for parquet and laminate flooring also differ. Parquet is usually laid with tongue and groove or glue, which can take longer and require professional help. Laminate flooring, on the other hand, often uses a convenient click-and-lock system that allows you to install it yourself.

Maintenance

Caring for parquet and laminate flooring requires different approaches. Parquet needs regular cleaning with wood-compatible products and periodic refinishing, while laminate flooring is relatively low-maintenance, requiring simple sweeping and occasional wet cleaning.

Cost

Cost considerations play a significant role in the choice between hardwood and laminate flooring. Hardwood flooring tends to have a higher initial cost due to the composition of the natural wood, but it has long-term value and can increase the value of a property. Laminate flooring, on the other hand, is a more budget-friendly option that is suitable for those looking for a cost-effective way to achieve the look of a wooden floor.

