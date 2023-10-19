Beauty or harm: what are the advantages and disadvantages of eyelash extensions

Eyelash extensions improve your appearance, save time, and give you confidence. However, they can also be harmful. UAportal will tell you about the advantages and disadvantages of this procedure.

Advantages of eyelash extensions:

Improved appearance

Eyelash extensions instantly make your lashes look longer, thicker, and fuller, giving your eyes a more open and youthful appearance.

Saving time

Eyelash extensions eliminate the need for daily mascara application, saving time. This is especially beneficial for those with busy schedules.

Water resistance

Unlike traditional mascara, eyelash extensions are waterproof, making them suitable for water-related activities.

Disadvantages of eyelash extensions:

Maintenance costs

Extended eyelashes require regular visits to the salon for touch-ups to maintain their appearance. This can be time-consuming and expensive in the long run.

Risk of eye irritation

Some people may experience allergic reactions or irritation from the glue used to apply eyelash extensions. To minimize this risk, it is very important to choose a reliable and experienced master.

Potential damage to natural eyelashes

Improper application or removal of eyelash extensions can damage natural lashes, causing them to break or fall out.

