Cosmic and 'azure' eggs: top 3 original ways to color Easter eggs

Every time we hear the word Easter, an image of an Easter basket decorated with brightly colored Easter eggs comes to mind. There are many ways to dye eggs for the holiday, and we're going to share three unusual ones with you.

Read also: How to dye eggs in yellow-blue colors: an easy way.

"Night Sky" Eggs

To make such eggs you will need:

- boiled eggs (preferably white)

- a kitchen sponge

- watercolor or acrylic paints - 3-5 colors;

- brush;

- plastic plate;

Video of the day

Use a brush to turn the eggs black or navy blue. If necessary, apply 2 coats of paint. Wait for it to dry completely. Cut the sponge into several pieces, dip each of them in different colors, and lightly touch the egg to create a pattern. Wait for it to dry.

Spray the eggs with white paint to make "stars". Done.

"Azure with gold" Eggs

For such eggs you will need

- boiled eggs

- red cabbage (will give the eggs an unusual bright blue color);

- water - 5 tbsp.;

- table vinegar - 4 tbsp.;

- gold color paint;

- toothbrush or brush;

Chop the cabbage and boil for 30-45 minutes. Wait for the broth to cool and strain.

Add vinegar and put the eggs into the broth. Turn them every half hour for even coloring.

The longer you keep the eggs in the broth, the brighter the color will be. You can leave them in the broth overnight (keep them in the refrigerator) to get a dark blue color.

Wait for the dyed eggs to dry and use a brush or a brush to make splashes of gold paint.

Read also: Marble eggs for Easter: how to dye Easter eggs with shaving foam

"Rice ornament" eggs

If you dye eggs using this method, you will get eggs with a speckled look.

For dyeing you will need:

- boiled eggs;

- long-grain rice - 600-800 g;

- Easter paints with mother-of-pearl - 3-4 colors;

- plastic containers - 3-4 pcs.;

Pour the rice into the containers, add a few drops of paint. Close the container and shake. Take an egg, put it in the container with the rice and paint and gently twist it. Wait for it to dry.

Here's how to make mini Easter eggs from quail eggs for children, and how to use wine to dye eggs.