Braid to the waist: how to accelerate hair growth - effective life hacks

Every woman wants to have long, lush hair. Unfortunately, genetics and health do not always allow us to boast a long braid. UaPortal has prepared for you some tips on how to strengthen your hair and improve its appearance.

Read also: What hairstyles will make you look older.

To accelerate hair growth and its health, you need:

Vitamins. Thanks to the complexes of vitamins B5, E, C, PP, F, and P, hair will be protected from the negative effects of the external environment and will grow better. Natural oils. Eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils effectively combat hair loss and improve metabolism on the scalp. Head massage. Scalp massage improves blood circulation and stimulates the growth of "sleeping follicles", making hair stronger and thicker. The massage should be light and gentle, without sudden movements. Do not use fingernails. Apply gentle but steady pressure to the scalp. Masks There are many masks with a different spectrums of action. Apply the mask to your hair after washing your hair and keep it for 10-15 minutes. You can also make natural masks from aloe juice, nettle, burdock, and castor oil, although they are not as effective as professional ones.

In addition to following these tips, you should consult a trichologist, who will professionally assess the condition of your hair and scalp and give treatment recommendations.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

Video of the day

We will remind you that we already wrote about the manicure, which lost its relevance in 2023

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!