When is it better to get married and why you shouldn't leave a broom on the floor: popular superstitions

Superstitions and prohibitions are an integral part of this cultural heritage, and their observance is considered important to ensure success and prevent bad omens.

Wedding day

In Ukrainian culture, it is considered unlucky to get married on a Tuesday or Saturday. On the contrary, the most favorable day for a wedding is Sunday.

Brooms.

Ukrainians believe that sweeping the house after sunset will bring bad luck. It is also considered unlucky to leave a broom on the floor, as it is believed to throw away good luck.

Garlic.

In Ukrainian culture, garlic is believed to have powerful protective properties. It is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck to those who carry it with them.

Eggs.

Ukrainians consider eggs to be a symbol of fertility and rebirth. It is believed that eating eggs during Easter will bring good luck and prosperity for the whole year.

Salt

In Ukrainian culture, it is believed that spilling salt is a bad omen. To ward off bad luck, it is customary to throw a pinch of salt over your left shoulder after spilling it.

