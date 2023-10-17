Make your skincare routine more varied with these amazing coffee scrub ideas. From basic to brightening and anti-cellulite options, learn how to create these recipes with your own hands for healthy and glowing skin.

UAportal reveals the secrets of a rejuvenating coffee scrub along with tips from experts.

Here are three variants of coffee scrub that you can try:

Basic coffee scrub:

Mix 1/2 cup ground coffee with 1/4 cup coconut oil and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Apply the scrub to damp skin in circular motions, rinse, and apply moisturizer.

Brightening coffee scrub:

Prepare a basic recipe and add the juice of half a lemon and a tablespoon of honey. Lemon juice helps lighten dark spots, while honey adds moisture and antibacterial properties.

Anti-cellulite coffee scrub:

To fight cellulite, add 1/4 cup of brewed green tea and a tablespoon of sea salt to your basic coffee scrub. Green tea reduces inflammation and sea salt promotes blood circulation.

Get the most out of your coffee scrub with these tips:

Apply the scrub in the shower under warm water and steam. This will help open the pores for better results.

Use gentle circular motions to avoid irritating the skin.

Rinse off the scrub thoroughly so that its residue does not cause skin problems.

Moisturize your skin after rinsing.

Enrich your coffee scrub with these additional ingredients:

Cinnamon. Adding a teaspoon of cinnamon increases blood circulation and adds a pleasant aroma.

Coconut milk. Replace coconut oil with coconut milk in the basic recipe for extra moisturizing. It nourishes and moisturizes the skin with vitamins and fatty acids.

Vanilla extract. Add a few drops of vanilla extract to pamper your skin with a soothing scent.

