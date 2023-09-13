Decaffeinated coffee: advantages and disadvantages compared to traditional coffee

Decaffeinated coffee has both advantages and disadvantages compared to regular coffee. UAportal has prepared a comprehensive review of the pros and cons of this product to help you make an informed decision about adding it to your diet.

Advantages of decaffeinated coffee:

Reduced caffeine intake

Decaffeinated coffee allows you to enjoy the taste and aroma of coffee without the stimulating effects of caffeine. This is useful for people who are sensitive to caffeine or want to limit their intake.

Improved sleep quality

Drinking decaffeinated coffee in the evening can help improve sleep quality. Since caffeine can disrupt sleep patterns, drinking decaffeinated coffee can help you avoid insomnia or sleep disorders.

Video of the day

Reduced risk of health problems

Research suggests that regular consumption of decaffeinated coffee can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, liver disease and certain types of cancer.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee lovers that can shorten their lives

Cons of decaffeinated coffee:

The presence of chemical residues

The process of removing caffeine involves the use of chemicals, such as methylene chloride or ethyl acetate, which can remain in decaffeinated coffee.

Change in taste and aroma

Decaffeinated coffee often goes through a process that can change its taste and aroma. Some coffee drinkers claim that the removal of caffeine affects the overall taste of the coffee, which can make it taste worse.

Limited availability and variety

Decaffeinated coffee may not be as readily available or as varied as regular coffee, which can make it difficult for those with specific taste preferences to choose.

We have already written about what foods should not be added to coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!