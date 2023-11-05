It is important to be able to detect a tick on your pet in time, as it can lead to health hazards and the spread of diseases. UAportal has prepared tips to help you recognize a tick on your pet.

Visual observation

The first and easiest way to detect a tick is visual observation. Pet your pet and examine its fur and skin for a small ball or dot. Ticks can be from light brown to dark gray in color.

Smell

Sometimes ticks emit a specific odor that can be felt on your pet after touching them. The odor is similar to fly agaric or mold.

Animal behavior

If your pet starts to show irritation or discomfort, it may be a sign that a tick is present. They can cause itching, pain or discomfort.

Symptoms

Watch for possible symptoms, such as skin irritation, noticeable redness or swelling, wounds that don't heal, or wet areas of the coat. These symptoms can be an indicator of a tick.

