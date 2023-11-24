Keratin straightening: how the procedure affects hair condition

Keratin hair treatments have gained popularity due to their transformative effect on curly hair and damaged strands. UAportal tells you about the pros and cons of keratin hair straightening.

Benefits of keratin straightening:

Keratin treatments help to smooth curly hair and remove frizz, as well as make it easier to style and care for.

Keratin treatments can improve overall hair strength and elasticity, reduce breakage, and promote healthy hair growth.

Keratin treatments provide results that last for several months, making them a popular choice for people looking for a long-lasting solution to frizzy or damaged hair.

Disadvantages of keratin straightening:

Keratin treatments can be quite expensive. In addition, the cost of maintenance treatments can increase over time, making the procedure less affordable.

It is possible to experience side effects after undergoing keratin straightening, such as scalp irritation, hair breakage, or allergic reactions.

Keratin straightening usually involves the use of formaldehyde or chemical derivatives, which can pose potential health risks.

