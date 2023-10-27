UAportal delved into the pros and cons of keratin hair straightening. Find out about the advantages and disadvantages that will help you make an informed decision about including this procedure in your hair care routine.

Advantages of keratin hair straightening:

1. Keratin straightening reduces frizz by forming a protective layer, resulting in smoother, more manageable hair.

2. It improves the texture of the hair, making it softer, silkier, and easier to style. It also adds shine and radiance to dull and damaged hair.

3. The long-term results of keratin straightening minimize the need for styling products, saving time and effort in your daily hair care routine.

Disadvantages of keratin hair straightening:

1. The cost of keratin straightening can be significant, especially if it is performed in a professional salon, and there may be additional costs for recommended products or maintenance procedures.

2. Some types of keratin may contain chemicals, such as formaldehyde, which can be dangerous if used improperly.

3. Although keratin straightening reduces frizz, it is important to note that it is not a permanent solution and may require further treatments to maintain the desired hair appearance.

